MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parkland parents spent the day on Capitol Hill, testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on School Safety.
Max Schachter and Tom Hoyer, who both lost their children during the 2017 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, urged lawmakers to pass new safety laws inside schools in order to keep students and teachers safe.
Schachter proposed a national “clearing house” inside schools that would create a new system of drills and safety procedures in the event of an active shooter situation.
“If you don’t train teachers and your staff, you see what happens,” he said. “My son was murdered. That’s what happens if you don’t drill and you don’t train.”
Before finishing his testimony, Schachter reminded lawmakers that preparedness is what would prevent another tragedy.
