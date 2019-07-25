  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    03:12 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dormant Volcano, Florida News, Honeymoon, Honeymoon Accident, Local TV, Skull Fracture, St. Kitts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young married couple from Indiana started their honeymoon in St. Kitts, but now it’s ending in a South Florida hospital.

That’s because the groom fell down inside a dormant volcano while on a hike.

Clay Chastain suffered a skull fracture in the fall.

He’s also temporarily deaf in one year and is leaking cerebral spinal fluid through his nose.

His new wife, all five-foot-two, one hundred and five pounds of her, lugged Clay down the volcano until they got cell service and were able to call for help.

A GoFundMe page raised $30,000 for his medical flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Comments