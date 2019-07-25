Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young married couple from Indiana started their honeymoon in St. Kitts, but now it’s ending in a South Florida hospital.
That’s because the groom fell down inside a dormant volcano while on a hike.
Clay Chastain suffered a skull fracture in the fall.
He’s also temporarily deaf in one year and is leaking cerebral spinal fluid through his nose.
His new wife, all five-foot-two, one hundred and five pounds of her, lugged Clay down the volcano until they got cell service and were able to call for help.
A GoFundMe page raised $30,000 for his medical flight to Fort Lauderdale.
You must log in to post a comment.