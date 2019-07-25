



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Plantation Democrat and Florida state senator Lauren Book says she’s getting calls to ‘back off’ her request to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein court deal struck eleven years ago in Palm Beach County.

At the time, Epstein avoided federal prosecution, was sentenced to 13 months in jail and was allowed work release after pleading guilty to sexually abusing young girls.

Under Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Epstein was allowed to go to a private office and his Palm Beach home with little supervision over what he did and who he saw.

Book says after writing a letter to Governor Ron Desantis urging him to direct the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the work release matter, she has received at least a dozen messages from Sheriff Bradshaw Supporters with comments Like, ‘You don’t want to get into this,’ ‘Let it go,’ and “Little girl you are barking up the wrong tree.’

Book reported the messages to the State Capitol Police.

The Governor indicated Thursday he is inclined to look into the Epstein deal.

“If even ten percent of what they say is true, the deal is suspect and I’ll look to see if the state can exercise oversight there,” said Gov. DeSantis.

Palm beach county sheriff Ric Bradshaw has ordered his own internal investigation into what happened when Epstein was on work release during his time at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Bradshaw says he wants to see if any action taken by the deputies assigned to monitor Epstein violated agency rules and regulations.