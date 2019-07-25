NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – South Florida financier Jeffrey Epstein was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being found injured in jail, according to CBS News.

CBS News is reporting Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell, crying, semi-lucid and depressed. According to a source, officials believe he attempted suicide earlier this week. He was treated in the prison infirmary.

CBS News says Epstein was already on suicide watch when the incident occurred and investigators are checking internal cameras to learn more.

His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The wealthy Palm Beach businessman is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.

He was arrested in New York on July 6.

Epstein pleaded not guilty.

From 2002 to 2005, Prosecutors say he paid hundreds of dollars to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him, some of whom he paid to recruit other victims. A New York judge denied his request for bail saying he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

A trial date has not yet been set. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

In Florida, Epstein was convicted on one count of procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution and one count of solicitation of prostitution. He served a 13-month sentence, registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to victims.

His plea deal helped him avoid more serious federal charges. But news reports of the deal sparked a public outcry, and federal prosecutors in New York charged him with sex trafficking involving underage victims. The charges led to the resignation of President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, Alex Acosta, who was Miami U.S. attorney when the deal was signed. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.