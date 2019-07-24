MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was expected that Miami Dade College was going to name a new president on Wednesday.
A section committee had narrowed the search down to four candidates.
But in a late afternoon meeting, board members decided to forego the decision and eliminate all but one candidate, that being current Provost Lenore Rodicio.
However, the search for new candidates will now begin again, a process that is estimated to take another 60-to-90 days.
The new president will fill the shoes of Dr. Eduardo Padrón, who many regard as the person who built Miami Dade College into the major educational institution that it is today.
MORE: Dr. Patron sat down for a one-on-one with CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez.
Many were disappointed a new president was not named but there is still hope that a proper replacement will be found.
You must log in to post a comment.