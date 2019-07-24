WATCH LIVECBS News Special Report - Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies About Russia Probe
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Police Department has reopened all streets that were previously closed due to a gas leak in downtown Miami on Wednesday morning and all public services have been restored.

The gas leak was located between SW 7th and 8th Streets between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Police said Metrorail had been affected by the gas leak and had operated with limited service during the morning hours.

Bus shuttles provided service between Dadeland South and Overtown Transit Village every 15-18 minutes, according to Miami-Dade Transit.

Metrorail riders were advised to seek alternate means of travel as needed.

Roads around the gas leak were closed.

No word yet on what caused the leak.

