MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor is joining the CBS4 booth during the team’s preseason television broadcasts as an analyst. He will be replacing Nat Moore in the CBS4 broadcast booth, working alongside play-by-play man Dick Stockton and Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese, the Dolphins announced Wednesday.

Former linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper will once again serve as the sideline reporter. It will be Taylor’s first season on the preseason television crew. CBS4 returns as the preseason home of the Dolphins for the 24th consecutive season and will broadcast three of the four preseason games.

The Atlanta Falcons (Aug. 8), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 16) and New Orleans Saints (Aug. 29) preseason games will air on CBS4; while the Jacksonville preseason game (Aug. 22) will be nationally televised on FOX.

Taylor, a Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker will also be in the booth for regular season radio broadcasts on 560 WQAM.

During the preseason, former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo will handle play-by-play duties with former tight end Joe Rose providing the game analysis. For regular season contests, Griese will join them in the booth and Bokamper will report from the sidelines.

All Dolphins games are simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM and can be heard on Dolphins.com and throughout South and Central Florida on a variety of stations that make up the Miami Dolphins Radio Network.