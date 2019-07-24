



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of $2,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $2,605/month, this 973-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

The unit has a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

240 N.W. 25th St.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that’s located at 240 N.W. 25th St. It’s listed for $2,623/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect to find in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Located at 1170 N.W. 11th St., here’s a 1,172-square-foot studio apartment that’s listed for $2,625/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Finally, there’s this studio apartment located at Southeast Third Street. It’s listed for $2,648/month for its 1,129 square feet.

The apartment has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

