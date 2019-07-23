LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Disney’s Tower of Terror ride at Hollywood Studios in Orlando is supposed to be terrifying but not for employees.
However, one worker was punched in the face when a Chicago woman’s FastPass wasn’t valid at the popular ride.
An Orange County Sheriff’s report says the Disney World cast member offered to help the woman’s group on July 13, but they became angrier.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the 23-year-old woman started pushing buttons on the podium that could have affected the ride. When the employee pushed her hand away, the woman punched her in the face. The family yelled profanities and recorded the worker.
The group left the ride, but security tracked them down. Disney officials tell the Sentinel they issued a lifetime ban on the woman.
The worker didn’t want to press charges and the woman wasn’t arrested.
