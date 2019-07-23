MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting in Northeast Miami.

Police said it happened Tuesday at approximately 3:35 a.m. near the area of NE 82nd Ave. and 4th Place.

Authorities said responding officers found a man who had been shot. They also found four vehicles that had been impacted by bullets.

Police said the man suffered a wound to the arm and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Images from the scene showed the affected cars, parked in front of an apartment complex, with at least one shattered window.

One of the residents reacted to the shooting.

“I feel bad. I see my vehicle got hit. I need to make a payment,” said Hudson St. Fleur.

Another neighbor reacted to the shooting.

“It could have been a person. I am lucky I wasn’t out. I am lucky I was asleep and did not hear anything. This neighborhood is not safe,” said Tina Solis.

Police have no suspects or motive.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.