MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins were quick to step up when a local high school football team was suddenly in need.

A fire at Miami Edison Senior High School’s field house caused damage to several essential pieces of equipment late last month.

Hours later, Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted that the team would be teaming up with Baptist Health to replace the damaged and destroyed equipment.

On Tuesday that promise was filled as Dolphins players and alumni headed to Edison High in order to donate brand new football equipment to the school.

The team also received a character talk from former Dolphins player and current team Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell.

 

