TARPON SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) – A woman accused of groping another woman aboard a day cruise reportedly told the woman’s husband to “go back to the country you came from” after he complained.
The 58-year-old woman was on board a small cruise boat that tours the Gulf of Mexico shoreline north of Tampa on Friday when she grabbed another woman’s buttocks twice and made crude comments in front of the victim’s husband and 6-year-old daughter. When the husband interceded, she made her comment to him.
Witnesses told police the woman appeared drunk. Officers said the woman said she didn’t remember grabbing the other woman, but admitted telling the husband to “go back to the country you came from.”
She was charged with misdemeanor battery.
