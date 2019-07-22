Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mosquito spraying is set to begin Monday evening in parts of Broward County.
The spraying was initially supposed to happen last week.
It was rescheduled due to the amount of heavy rain that came in over the course of the week.
The spraying is set to begin at 10 p.m. Monday and continue overnight.
It will continue over the next few weeks in portions of Pembroke Pines, Davie, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Cooper City and Hollywood.
The spraying is targeting a disease-carrying mosquito.
