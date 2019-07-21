Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man they say broke into a motel room.
According to authorities, the man busted into a Hollywood motel room and robbed the person inside.
Officers say that victim was hit in the head during a struggle over their wallet.
This all happened Friday night along South Federal Highway.
Hollywood Police are looking for the suspect, who they say may have a gun.
He has a scar on his upper back and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
