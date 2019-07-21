The Homestead LetterShort film about Miami-Dade students efforts to write letters to detained migrant children
Florida News, Hollywood Police


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man they say broke into a motel room.

According to authorities, the man busted into a Hollywood motel room and robbed the person inside.

Hollywood Police are searching for the man seen in this surveillance video. (Source: Hollywood Police)

Officers say that victim was hit in the head during a struggle over their wallet.

This all happened Friday night along South Federal Highway.

Hollywood Police are looking for the suspect, who they say may have a gun.

He has a scar on his upper back and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

