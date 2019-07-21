MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Florida International University football player Emmanuel Lubin was killed in a car accident Saturday night.
The school confirmed the news in a release.
Lubin had completed four full seasons with FIU, his last year of eligibility coming in 2018.
During 45 games with the Panthers, Lubin had 86 tackles and one interception.
He started in all 13 games last season, his senior year.
“Tragically, we lost a great young man in Emmanuel Lubin last night,” said FIU Head Coach Butch Davis. “He was a hard worker, great teammate and was respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU. His character, work ethic and leadership were instrumental in leading our program to success these past two seasons. Our football program is mourning his loss and we will honor Emmanuel every day moving forward. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family.”
Lubin, a native of North Miami Beach, was pursuing a degree in liberal studies at FIU.
There are no words.
We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/jLuojbQbH2
— FIU Football (@FIUFootball) July 21, 2019
