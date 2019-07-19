MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are looking for a man who raped a woman in her hotel room but that’s not all he’s wanted for.

According to detectives, the suspect may also be connected to an armed robbery in Broward and a crime in Doral.

Doral police said in their case, a woman invited him into her hotel room then held her at gunpoint, made her undress and robbed her. They believe he took $400 from her.

In Miami Beach, the suspect is wanted for sexually battering a woman who he met on the beach.

According to the police incident report, the victim told police she met him on the beach after checking into the Century Hotel on 14th and Ocean Drive on July 17th.

After inviting him to her hotel room, she told police that during the conversation she “was down to have sex” with him.

However, the report states, when she realized he did not have a condom, she changed her mind and told him “no”.

She told police the man got “very upset and angry” at her. “He started insulting her and calling her names.” At some point, the report says, “he grabbed her with both hands around the neck and started to choke her” before he raped her.

She told police, she “felt like she could not breath.”

All of this, she says, took place while he had a gun in the room.

Detectives describe the suspect as a black man, between 29 and 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, weighing between 180 – 190lbs. He has long dreads, upper gold teeth and tattoos on both forearms.

The victim received treatment at the hospital.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Miami-Beach Police.