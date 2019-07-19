Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are investigating a dead person found in a Miramar lake on Friday afternoon.
The Miramar Police Department said the body of a woman was found floating in a lake at the Silver Lakes Island Park area, located in the 2300 block of SW 178 Avenue.
Divers pulled the body and detectives said they don’t suspect foul play.
Images from Chopper4 showed a yellow tarp covering the body on the edge of the lake and yellow around the area.
Police said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.