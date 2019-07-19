MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The highly anticipated express lanes on the usually overcrowded State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway are about to become a reality.

On Friday, July 19th, installation of the express lane markers will get underway.

At 9 p.m., the southbound two innermost lanes of the Palmetto from NW 15th Street to West Flagler Street will be closed to traffic so express lane markers can be installed. The closure, 24 hours around the clock, will last until Monday, July 22, at 5 a.m.

Two lanes will remain open to traffic during this time.

Lane closures during weekdays will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. of the following morning.

The endpoint of the express lanes markers will change while the installation is ongoing.

The FDOT asks drivers not to drive over the plastic express lanes markers.

Once all the southbound express lanes markers are installed, workers will start installing the express lanes markers in the northbound direction between West Flagler Street and NW 154 Street.

There will be no tolls in the southbound direction until all express lanes markers are installed in the southbound direction. The same for the northbound express lanes.

The anticipated date for the opening of the southbound express lanes is approximately August 6th. The anticipated opening date of the northbound express lanes is between August 26th and September 5th.

Overhead toll rate signs will advise drivers of the posted toll amount. Tolls will be collected electronically. Drivers using the express lanes must have an active SunPass, or other interoperable transponders, no exceptions.

When the northbound express lanes are complete, drivers will be able to enter that at three locations.

The first entry point is between W. Flagler Street and SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, the second is between NW 36 Street and NW 58 Street, and the third is between Okeechobee Road and NW 103 Street.

Northbound drivers entering the Palmetto Expressway from Okeechobee Road, NW 103 Street and NW 122 Street will not have access to the Palmetto Express Lanes and must use the non-tolled general use lanes.

There are two exit points for the northbound express lanes. One is north of NW 154 Street. This is the exit point from the express lanes for drivers heading to NW 67 Avenue/Ludlam Road or to any other location along Palmetto Expressway eastbound, east of NW 67 Ave.

The second exit point connects directly to the I-75 Express Lanes. The first exit from the I-75 Express Lanes northbound is just south of NW 170 Street. This is the exit point from the express lanes for drivers on I-75 heading to Miami Gardens Drive, Florida’s Turnpike northbound, Miramar Parkway, or any other location along I-75 north of Miramar Parkway.

On the southbound side, there are two locations where drivers can enter the express lanes. The first is north of NW 154 Street. This is the only entry point to the express lanes for drivers coming from NW 67 Avenue/Ludlam Road or from any other location east of NW 67 Avenue. Drivers south of NW 154 Street will not have access to the express lanes southbound and must use the non-tolled general use lanes.

The other entrance point connects directly to the I-75 Express Lanes to the Palmetto Express Lanes. The entrance to the I-75 Express Lanes southbound in Miami-Dade County is just south of NW 170 Street.

Southbound drivers can exit the express lanes at three points.

The first is between NW 103 Street and Okeechobee Road, the second exit point will be between NW 58 Street and NW 36 Street and the final exit point is between SR 836/Dolphin Expressway and West Flagler Street.