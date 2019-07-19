Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of students from the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired was treated to a “touch tour” of Marlins Park on Thursday.
Kids from the Lighthouse’s “Star” summer camp got a chance to feel and explore the stadium with Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday. They tried on the equipment, sat in the dugout and even got the chance to touch the freshly mowed field.
“They’re just great kids. It’s definitely fun getting to show them something that they’re not familiar with, and take in some of the sights and sounds of the ballpark,” said Holaday.
He added that it wasn’t just another day on the field but a learning experience he’ll carry with him for years to come.
