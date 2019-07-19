Comments
STUART (CBSMiami) – A fight involving five guys broke out at a Florida “Five Guys” on Wednesday.
Stuart Police Department said they received a call about the scuffle in the early afternoon and immediately arrested the suspects.
Three juveniles and two adults were charged with affray for the incident, according to police.
Stuart Police played along with the pun on their Facebook account, asking the public to guess how many guys were arrested at the burgers and fries joint.
All five men were booked into the Martin County Jail and officers said they do not know what led to the exchange of fists between them.
It is not known if it took five officers to stop the fight.
You must log in to post a comment.