MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of a woman who was shot and left on the side of the road last week in Pompano Beach.

BSO said they arrested a Lauderhill man identified as Romeo Smith, 28.

Smith was arrested on July 18 for the fatal shooting of Cassandra Fair, who was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. on July 12, authorities said.

Detectives said Fair, 30, was the passenger in a vehicle traveling north on Northwest 18th Drive when Smith repeatedly shot her.

BSO said Fair either jumped from or was pushed out of the vehicle in the 1400 block of Northwest 18th Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw a Cadillac Escalade leaving the area and found the woman lying on the side of the road.

Fair was transported to Broward Health North, where she later died.

BSO said Smith faces one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and is being held without bond.