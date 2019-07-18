MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least ten gunshots can be heard ringing out on cellphone video taken during a deadly shooting outside of a Miami barbershop.

WATCH CELL PHONE VIDEO HERE: *Warning: Some People May Find This Video Disturbing*

The video, posted on social media, shows an argument taking place in the parking lot outside of Luigi’s Clippers barbershop on NW 31st Avenue and 95th Street on Tuesday, July 16.

Juan Luis Martinez, known as Luigi, was arguing with a neighboring business owner who happens to be the accused gunman’s father.

During the argument, the suspect, Adrian Dorta Martinez, 46, pulled a gun from his car and starting firing, according to police.

People in the parking ran for their lives as the sounds of gunfire filled the air.

Juan Luis Martinez died at the hospital.

Adrian Dorta Martinez appeared in court Wednesday charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

He is being held without bond.