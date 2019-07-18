  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apollo 11, Florida, Florida News, Mike Pence, Moon Landing, South Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – US Vice President Mike Pence will travel Saturday to Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Pence will go to the Kennedy Space Center, visit the Apollo 11 launch site and speak about space-related issues, according to information released Thursday by Pence’s office.

Pence will “deliver remarks on the legacy of the Apollo 11 mission, the future of human space exploration, and highlight the administration’s commitment to return to the moon, Mars, and beyond,” the information said.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

Comments