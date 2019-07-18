



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – You’ll soon be able to book a reservation in the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino said guests can begin booking rooms at their new hotel starting on July 24th.

Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen said the hotel, built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane, is also an HD TV set with lasers top of it that can go 20,000 feet into the sky.

“So while it’s this amazing building during the day, wait until you see the show on it at night time,” said Allen during a hard hat tour earlier this year.

The hotel has a 12,000-foot rooftop bar and lounge area as well as retail stores and large spaces for conventions.

There’s also the 65-hundred seat Hard Rock Live theater.

In front of it, there are 13 and a half acres of restaurants, entertainment, a water park, and pools, including one that’s the size of 3 football fields with a lazy river.

For uber luxury by the pool, there are cabanas that sit over the lagoon.

The hotel is set to open on October 24th and tickets to the grand opening’s headliner musical act Maroon 5 are already on sale.