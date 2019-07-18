Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shoving Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora has been released from police custody.
Miami Beach police said around 9:19 p.m. Wednesday they received a report of a disturbance near 1st Street and Washington Avenue. Officers located the man who reportedly shoved Gongora and arrested him. The commissioner did not sustain any injuries.
After speaking with investigators the man was released pending further investigation, according to police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.
The incident is being investigated as a simple battery. Police say charges may be forthcoming.
