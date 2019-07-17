WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Officials in West Palm Beach hope playing a continuous loop of “Baby Shark,” the popular song that kids love and parents seem tortured by, can help prevent homeless people from sleeping at a local park.
The tune is being played throughout the night at the recreational area.
West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they’re trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion. She says the pavilion rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.
The loop doesn’t only play “Baby Shark, but “Raining Tacos,” another popular kid’s song, as well.
Rockwell says it is a temporary fix and the city wants to formalize hours for the park, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.
Illaya Champion tells the Post “it’s wrong” to chase people away with music. He says he’ll still sleep there, but “it’s on and on, the same songs.”
