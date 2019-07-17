MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police say a man was arrested after admitting to sexually assaulting a girl in January of this year.

Police said they arrested 50-year-old Raul Jose Ventura after the Broward Sheriff’s Office obtained a report from a detective with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department in California.

The minor who is visiting her grandmother in California told a San Bernardino detective that Ventura had sexual intercourse with her against her will back in January of this year.

The arrest report indicates the victim provided video clips to authorities of Ventura rubbing, kissing and sucking on her feet.

The girl’s father was notified by police and wanted to press charges against Ventura.

Sunrise police were able to locate Ventura at his home and took him in for questioning.

Ventura admitted to detectives that he kissed the minor and even stated he believed the girl was attracted to him. Furthermore, Ventura admitted to police that he had discussed sex with the girl and even texted her a photo of male genitalia.

The arrest report indicates Ventura had sex with the girl one night in January and then had a conversation with the minor where they agreed to speak about the incident.

Ventura was placed under arrest and faces two counts of sex assault by a custodian and sex battery on a victim 12 years of age, under 18, providing liquor to a minor and obscene material distributed to a minor.

Ventura remains at BSO main jail.