MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of a deadly shooting outside of a barbershop in Miami.
46-year-old Adrian Dortamartinez is charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon outside Luigi’s Clippers barbershop on Northwest 95th Street.
Police say the owner, Juan Luis Martinez was shot and killed following an argument with the suspect’s father.
Police said the entire shooting was recorded on the barbershop’s surveillance cameras.
Dortamartinez is being held without bond.
