SNEADS (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida inmate isn’t going to be breathing free air anytime soon.

41-year-old Tyrece Fleming is charged with attempted murder after stabbing three correctional officers with a makeshift knife.

The Florida Department of Corrections says Fleming, an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution, had an “interaction” with the officers Sunday and returned with the knife to attack them.

He stabbed the first repeatedly before attacking the other two.

The officers were treated at a hospital and released.

Fleming was transferred to Florida State Prison after the attack. In April, he began serving two 13-year sentences for attempting murder and a five-year sentence for simple battery.

The crimes were committed in 2017 in Madison County.

