MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A swim instructor who taught at a southwest Miami-Dade pool is accused of fondling two of his female students.
It happened Tuesday at the Helen Sands Pool at SW 280st Street and SW 163th Avenue.
Two girls, both nine-years-old, said that their swim instructor, Diaz-Mejia, placed his fingers inside their bathing suits and fondled their genitals during practice.
Diaz, 20, was found in Doral and arrested that night. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to the allegations.
He’s been charged with two counts of child molestation.
