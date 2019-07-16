MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A seven-year-old Miami boy is recovering after he was hit by a car while playing outside.

Police say the driver never stopped and now they are looking for the person who was behind the wheel.

Jay’lin Smith was playing football in the street with his friends at NW 70th Street and NW 6th Court when he was struck.

“He came on fast around the corner, he had turned, and he hit him,” said Jay’lin’s nine-year-old brother Desmond Beckham.

Smith was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a knot on his forehead and some road rash.

Jay’lin’s grandparents said they’re very upset the driver didn’t stop to help.

“Left him for dead. I hope the public, if you see something, say something,” said Jay’lin’s grandmother Jennifer Smith.

“It’s totally ridiculous because here are there little children playing football out in the street, I coached football Overtown Optimist, and you can’t play in your own neighborhood, it’s not safe, they come driving through here like they are crazy. No respect for the kids, no respect for the neighborhood and he needs to be caught, I hope he’s caught,” said Jay’lin’s grandfather Robert Williamston. “I wanna tell you, you will be found and when you are found, God have mercy on your soul.”

Police say that vehicle they are looking for is a newer model four-door silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.