NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people had to be rescued from a house fire in North Miami early Tuesday morning.

The fire took place in the area of NW 126 Street and NW 13 Avenue at around 8:05 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

According to MDFR, firefighters found smoke coming out from the front of the house and immediately began to fight the flames.

A MDFR spokesperson said seven people were in the home at the time of the blaze, with three of them making it out on their own. The other four were trapped inside a bedroom because the windows had security bars.

Fire crews removed the bars and rescued them.

MDFR said all of the patients were treated on scene, but one of them was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Emergency responders extinguished the fire and are investigating the cause of it.

WATCH MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE FIGHT THE FIRE (COURTESY OF MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE):

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants to remind the public that it understands security bars may help keep families safe from intruders, but individuals should use quick-release devices on barred windows and doors to allow them to be opened immediately in an emergency.