MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The high-profile case of a South Florida woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her then-husband could go to the Florida Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito filed a notice asking the Supreme Court to hear an appear of her conviction on a charge of Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Murder.

In 2009, Dippolito was accused of plotting to kill her husband, with her lover reporting the alleged scheme to Boynton Beach Police.

During an investigation, police made recordings of conversations between Dippolito and her lover, and between Dippolito and the purported hit man, who was an undercover officer.

The notice filed at the Supreme Court is an initial step and does not provide detailed arguments.

