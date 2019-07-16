Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police say they have arrested the man who attacked an elderly man over a parking spot.
The suspect, DeAndre Hampton, surrendered to police early Tuesday evening.
It happened Memorial Day weekend in front of the Shore View Hotel on Surf Road and was captured on surveillance video.
Police say it happened after the 69-year-old victim apparently asked Hampton not to park his car in a spot outside the hotel.
The victim says he now suffers from double vision because of the attack.
No word yet on charges for Hampton.