



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – El Portal police are urging residents to be aware of coyotes in the area.

Authorities are telling residents to keep pets indoors for their safety.

Furthermore, they say that Animal Control and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will not be responding unless the animal is contained.

Here is what they tweeted yesterday:

It’s not a dog… so be careful! We spotted this Coyote today on NW 91 St. @ 1 Ave. Please keep your pets indoors for their safety. Animal Control and FWC will not respond unless the animal is contained. pic.twitter.com/nFux167IHp — El Portal Police Department (@ElPortalPD) July 15, 2019

El Portal is a village in Miami-Dade County, located btween NE 103rd Street to the North and NE 79th Street to the South and I095 to the West and NE 6th Avenue to the East.

The name ‘El Portal’ means ‘the gate’ in Spanish.

Two wooden gates once stood as a gateway to the village.

The area was annexed into the City of Miami in 1925.

