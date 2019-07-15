MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was attacked Friday by a shark at a Florida beach.
Police Amelia Island said a shark bit the girl on the foot and ankle.
The girl was boogie boarding when a shark bit her on the back of her foot, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper of to Nassau County.
She was able to get free and make it up to the pool area of the resort she was staying at, where first responders met her.
The girl was transported to a local hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries to her foot, heel and ankle, and received several stitches, Leeper said.
Police said although they don’t get many shark attacks in the area, this is a good reminder that sharks like to feed in the morning and late afternoon and to be careful during those times.
