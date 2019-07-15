HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Hollywood Police shot and killed a man who they say shot at an innocent driver Sunday afternoon.

There is a home surveillance video from the corner of Scott Street and North 70th Terrace, which shows the suspect shooting at a passing van then running away.

The driver tells police he did not know the shooter.

According to police, they found the gunman a few blocks away and made contact with him. Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

Police are giving very little details as to what happened in the moments up until the shooting.

One man though says he saw it all.

“We heard bang, bang, bang, bang, like that, and I heard them yelling when I first came out the house,” explains witness David Cordova. “They had him on the ground and one cop said, “Don’t get up or I’ll have to kill you.’”

Police have not identified the suspect nor said why he started shooting in the first place.