POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are trying to find out what led to a woman being fatally shot and left alone on the side of a South Florida road.

Surveillance video captures a light colored Cadillac Escalade heading north on 18th Drive in Pompano Beach.

On the passenger side is 30-year-old Cassandra Fair.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say she had been shot multiple times.

The video shows the passenger door of the Escalade open as it goes around a corner. Fair wound up on laying on the side of the road.

“Detectives have not said where she was shot,” said Veda Coleman-Wright with BSO. “They have only said that she was shot repeatedly [and] that perhaps she was thrown from the car, or she jumped to escape her assailant.”

When people noticed Fair on the road, they called rescue. She was rushed to Broward Health North where she later died.

Little is known of Fair, who is said to be from Fort Worth, Texas. She lived in a condo in Pompano Beach.

Police were seen at a community food store, located about a quarter mile from the crime scene, looking at surveillance video.

Neighbors and store owners say Fair and a male subject argued inside the market.

BSO detectives have recovered a beige 2004 Cadillac Escalade that may have been involved.

“At his point what detectives need to know is who was in that Cadillac Escalade with our victim,” said Coleman-Wright.