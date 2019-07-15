



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery and other lotteries across the U.S. are marking the first ever “Lottery Week,” a celebration of the contributions to education and communities they serve.

Each day this week, the Florida Lottery will focus on a different theme to highlight the ways in which it gives back to Florida communities.

Monday, the theme is contributions to education.

According to the Florida Lottery, approximately 98-percent of revenue is reinvested back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, which has led to 35 billion in funding for education in Florida since 1988.

“Our contributions to Florida communities go far beyond the numbers,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell. “Through the Bright Futures Scholarship and enhancements to education, we are able to create opportunities for students all across Florida. We also work to create lasting impacts in Florida communities through food drives, cleanups, mentorship programs and more. The Florida Lottery is proud to celebrate National Lottery Week and the partners, players and retailers across our state that help us give back to Florida communities.”

Other themes include recognizing dedicated retailers, encouraging responsible gaming practices, and highlighting winners.

Florida is ranked second among U.S. Lotteries in terms of sales and efficiency, making Florida one of the most successful Lotteries in the country.

