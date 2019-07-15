MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol will be cracking down on speeders across the state in a week-long enforcement campaign.

The FHP will be detecting and citing drivers who exceed the posted speed limits across Florida’s high-speed corridors from July 15-21.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said, “It is a department priority to bring attention to the dangers of speeding

on our roadways and we are proud to join ‘Operation Southern Shield’ in this effort.”

‘Operation Southern Shield’ will also be conducted simultaneously in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows more than 10,590 crashes in 2018 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions.

The same data showed speeding was a contributing factor in 8.7% of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 270 fatalities.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to providing highway safety with our law enforcement partners,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol.

“FHP Troopers continue to remain highly visible on Florida’s state highways to enforce speeding and dangerous driving behaviors that lead to

unnecessary and sometimes deadly crashes.”