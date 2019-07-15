MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hialeah Police say a landlord is dead following an altercation with an 88-year-old tenant and CBS4 is learning new details about the victim in this case.

That victim is being identified as 68-year-old Humberto Soriano Prieto by the newspaper “La Prensa” in Honduras where he is from. The newspaper said he had lived in the U.S. for 16 years and had brothers in Miami and North Carolina.

The newspaper showed a photo of the victim above the headline about his death here in South Florida.

Hialeah Police say the altercation happened at the Lake Point Plaza apartments Sunday morning at 1025 West 76TH St. Police sealed off the complex as they looked for evidence.

Soriano Prieto was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters and then transported to a hospital after saying he felt ill. He did not make an appearance Monday in bond court because of a medical problem.

So far there is no word on charges. He has not been officially identified but CBS4 has learned his name.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that a check of records shows that the suspect has been arrested once before for aggravated battery in November of 2012. Family members who stopped at the apartment complex said they did not want to comment.

Carlos Bringas was working on a project at the complex on Sunday and said he will not forget what he saw.

“I never expected to see anything like that,” he said.

“I saw the old man backing out of the door and then the other gentleman comes out and when the other gentleman comes out he walks to the right of the door and he stumbles and that is when I saw the old man hit him with a metal object. I thought it was a hammer,” said Bringas.

Bringas said, “When I saw the guy standing up all bloody I thought what the hell was going on. When the gentleman fell the old man came above him and started with the hammer and I went and though what a big shiny object.”

He says it turned out that the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

Bringas said “I couldn’t fathom that it was a stabbing and I went over and saw what was happening to the old man.”

A manager at the Lake Point Plaza apartments declined to say anything and asked the CBS4 news crew to leave the property.

The victim’s family members said they did not want to comment.