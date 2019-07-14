  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two brothers remain in jail, suspected of killing their neighbor.

Sunrise Police say 41-year-old Arktabian Dwayne Davis and his brother, 37-year-old Christopher Davis got into a fight with a neighbor on the Fourth of July.

Mugshots for 41-year-old Arktabian Dwayne Davis and his brother, 37-year-old Christopher Davis. (Source: Sunrise Police Department)

During the argument, one of them fired a gun, hitting and killing that neighbor.

Police were able to arrest Christopher, but his brother ran away.

Friday night, Arktabian turned himself in after police issued a flyer for his arrest.

Both men are charged with first degree murder.

