Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two brothers remain in jail, suspected of killing their neighbor.
Sunrise Police say 41-year-old Arktabian Dwayne Davis and his brother, 37-year-old Christopher Davis got into a fight with a neighbor on the Fourth of July.
During the argument, one of them fired a gun, hitting and killing that neighbor.
Police were able to arrest Christopher, but his brother ran away.
Friday night, Arktabian turned himself in after police issued a flyer for his arrest.
Both men are charged with first degree murder.