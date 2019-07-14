Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Florida Man, Florida News, Hialeah, Hialeah Police Department, Local TV, Miami News, Ryder Trauma Center


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Hialeah.

According to authorities, an altercation between a landlord and tenant led to the stabbing.

An elderly man stabbed his landlord to death at this Hialeah apartment building. (Source: CBS4)

The incident took place at 1025 West 76th Street.

Police say the victim, who was the landlord, was between the ages of 50 and 60 years old. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, who is in his 90’s, was hospitalized after falling ill at Hialeah Police Headquarters, where he had been transported for questioning.

His status at the hospital is unknown.

