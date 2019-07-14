MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Barry is moving slowly over central Louisiana, bringing rains and life-threatening flooding to the area.
At 8 a.m. Sunday, Barry was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Maximum sustained winds are 40 miles per hour and the storm is moving to the north at 9 miles per hour.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Morgan City to Cameron.
On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move across the western and northern portions of Louisiana today, and over Arkansas tonight and Monday.
NOAA Doppler weather radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.
These winds are occurring near the coast to the southeast of the center. Weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland, and Barry is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles mainly over water to the southeast of the center.