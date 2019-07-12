MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Storm Barry heads toward the Louisiana coast, dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and high winds are expected across the North-Central Gulf Coast region.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 95 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Barry had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved to the west-northwest at 5 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles to the east of the center.

Barry is expected to move to the northwest later today, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday, and then move inland into the Lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.

Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Barry could become a hurricane tonight or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

* Intracoastal City to Cameron

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Intracoastal City to Shell Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

* Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle

* Intracoastal City to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

*Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach – 3 to 6 ft

*Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border – 2 to 4 ft

*Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River – 3 to 5 ft

*Lake Pontchartrain – 2 to 4 ft

Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Over the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the Hurricane Warning area tonight or Saturday morning, with tropical storm conditions expected to begin later today. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by tonight or Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm conditions are expected to spread across the Tropical Storm Warning area starting early today, with tropical storm conditions possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area by tonight or Saturday.

A few tornadoes are possible today and tonight across southeast Louisiana, far southern Mississippi, and the Alabama coast.