This week we’re meeting World War II veteran James Pepe.

James Pepe, who goes by Jimmy, served in the United States Navy as a pharmacist from 1943 to 1945. He enlisted and was part of the new Georgia-Rendova-Vanganu Campaign.

Pepe’s job was to take care of the wounded and although he says they were under very stressful conditions he did whatever he had to do save lives.

“I was very scared when they were dropping bombs. When we were called we went there and did our duty. It was our job to control the bleeding, the bandages, we also carried blood plasma. Whoever was there and needed care we did it. Personally I didn’t seek glory it was just another job. It was my duty. I am very humble and grateful that I was able to help someone,” said Pepe.

U.S. Navy World War II veteran Jimmy Pepe was awarded the bronze star for his service. He was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side he proudly waved and thanked the crowd as they took to their feet for this well-deserved recognition. A proud moment for all as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you World War II veteran Jimmy Pepe for your service and dedication to our country.