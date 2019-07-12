MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A seven-year-old boy was killed in an overnight crash between a car and pickup truck in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened at Bird Road and SW 92nd Avenue.

Miami-Fire Rescue said the crash involved six people, two were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. One of the injured is a three-year-old child who is in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford F 150 was heading west on Bird Road and the Toyota Camry was heading east. When the Camry was turning on SW 92nd Avenue, the truck crashed into the rear right side of the car.

A friend of a family involved in the crash said the young child who died was thrown from the car. He and others from a Kendall church went to the accident scene and then to the hospital.

“It’s very sad when you see members that attend the church go through a hard time. These are people that give their life to God. These are people who are helping others in need,” said Angel Mesa.

The FHP has not said who was at fault in the crash.