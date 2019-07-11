



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — From gondolas lining the waterfront dining outside to a 33-foot long bar and elegant dining space on the inside, Casa Sensei has something for everyone.

Casa Sensei, which means “House of the Master,” is located on the Himmarshee Canal on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

It is co-owned by husband and wife team, Patricia and Victor Diaz, who are thrilled with the location they opened more than a year ago.

“We are located on the waterfront with fantastic waterfront dining and our customers can take eco-friendly gondola rides and have dinner on the gondolas,” Diaz explains.

“We get the walk-ins, we get the people that live here year round, they are building so many apartments in the area that we continue to see an explosion of consumers and locals especially on Las Olas.

Back in the kitchen, Chef K is busy preparing dishes off the diverse menu of Pan Asian comfort food and dishes inspired by Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Thai and Latin traditions.

“We’ve actually combined the flavors of Pan-Asian with the dynamic cuisine of Latin America, so you can have traditional comfort dishes. But, on top of that, we created some dynamic fusion dishes,” Diaz says. “So it’s fusion without confusion and that what where have her at Casa Sensei.”

A popular dish is Chef K’s Kung Fu Lo main with shrimp. It has mushrooms, bean sprouts, green beans, and bell peppers, in a sweet sauce.

“It’s a comfort food; it’s an Asian comfort food. There’s a sweet with that sauce and there’s a savory,” says Diaz.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” says CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo after sampling the dish. “The noodles are perfectly cooked.”

Her next sampling is a sharing dish of homemade Pad Thai made up of rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and a spicy sweet and sour sauce that is simply delicious.

The restaurant has a full sushi and sashimi menu as well. However, the rolls have their own style especially their Surf and Turf.

“It’s unique that it has fantastic taste with the tuna and cilantro but the fact you have thin layer of Wagu beef with a little bit of kimchee makes this roll very special,” Diaz explains.

“And it’s got the heat, it’s got the perfect heat, says Petrillo.

Up next, the Fish Burnt Roll with fresh wahoo, Cajun spices, cilantro, and fresh tuna.

“It’s the Cajun spices that are seared on top which gives it a unique taste profile,” says Diaz.

“It’s smoky, I love it, It’s very special,” says Petrillo after getting a taste.

At the end of the meal, a sweet surprise given to all guests, fresh cotton candy.

Casa Sensei is open 7 days a week for dinner and 6 days a week for lunch.

For more info www.casasensei.com