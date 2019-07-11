MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here’s an important traffic alert for drivers on the Florida Turnpike in South Miami-Dade.

As part of the widening project between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway, the northbound Turnpike entrance ramp from SW 117th Avenue/SW 152nd Street will open in a new configuration Friday morning.

This new ramp will allow motorists traveling on SW 117th Avenue/SW 152nd Street direct access to northbound Florida’s Turnpike or northbound SR 874 without merging into the Turnpike mainline.

Drivers will be able to access the northbound Turnpike lanes from either of the two ramp lanes.

Drivers who want access northbound SR 874 must do so from the left ramp lane.

WHAT ELSE IS DIFFERENT?

Drivers using the new entrance ramp to the northbound Turnpike will no longer be able to exit at SW 120th Street (Exit 19).

Drivers who are trying to access SW 120th Street will have to continue north on SW 117th Avenue to SW 120th Street.

Overhead signs, portable message signs and pavement markings will be installed along the new ramps to provide motorists with advanced notification.

This work is part of the ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street.

This schedule may change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.