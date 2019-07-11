



INDIANAPOLIS (CBSMiami/AP) — The family of a toddler that died in a horrible accident while they were on vacation is finally returning home.

An attorney for the family of the 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says a hearse and police escort will meet them at a Chicago airport and take them home to Indiana.

Attorney Michael Winkleman from the Miami-based law firm Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina and Winkleman says Chloe Wiegand’s family flew Thursday morning from the U.S. island territory to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and boarded a flight to Chicago with the toddler’s body.

He didn’t say which relatives are flying back.

Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police report that Chloe slipped from her grandfather’s hands Sunday as he held her out of an 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas.

Winkleman says she plunged from an open window in a children’s play area on the ship.

The family lives in Granger, Indiana.

